"Rawalakot filled with dead bodies, blood of Kashmiris": PoJK protestors denounce indiscriminate firing by Pak forces

Rawalakot [PoJK], July 27 (ANI): Protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pak forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the authorities.

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The claims emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

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Describing the situation in Rawalakot, prominent social media influencer Aqeel Bhai, who said he witnessed the violence firsthand, appealed to the international community and media to draw attention to the developments. He said that the scale of casualties had overwhelmed protesters and emergency responders.

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"Friends, the situation has become dire. Rawalakot is filled with dead bodies and the wounded. For God's sake, stand with us right now; please, stand with us. I have just barely escaped with my life. I no longer care about my own survival. After seeing so many brothers martyred. I have come here to plead with you with folded hands. Please have some conscience; to all the international media watching--please support us. We are peaceful people. Countless dead bodies, countless wounded. Our shoulders are exhausted from carrying the bodies," Aqeel Bhai said in a video message.

He further described what he said was one of the most distressing moments he witnessed during the violence.

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"A brother came and wrung out his handkerchief, and what dripped from it was the blood of Kashmiris, brother! It was the blood of Kashmiris! That is the situation here. I have come here after witnessing people dying--being martyred--right before my eyes. The situation has become terrible; it has become truly dire," he said.

Calling for international attention, Aqeel Bhai urged global media organisations and human rights groups to intervene, claiming that local resources were struggling to cope with the number of casualties.

"Tag the international media and the whole world--get this message out! We are running short of ambulances and vehicles here. People are trying to move their wounded on their own--grabbing them from all sides--and the roads are awash with blood!" he said.

He also accused the authorities of using force against protesters and criticised the continued crackdown on the movement.

"These oppressors have killed us today using our own tax money. It's not just today; they have been doing this for a long time... They have been killing us continuously since June 5th. Have some shame! Have some shame! Have some shame--you shameless people, have some shame! What have we ever taken from you? If anything, you have taken from us--you have consumed the fruits of our hard-earned labour," he added.

Another protester claimed that at least 15 to 20 people had sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

"Over 15-20 people have been injured. 15 to 20 people have been shot," the demonstrator said.

In another video shared, Aqeel Bhai again appealed to international media and human rights organisations, saying the violence had left several protesters dead or injured.

"They have martyred countless brothers of ours; they have wounded them... There is nothing but blood on this road, right here! They are shooting our brothers! What kind of spectacle is this? You live off our money! You are using our tax money to buy the very bullets you are using to kill us, you tyrants!" he said.

He urged international organisations to intervene immediately.

"International media! Brothers, the whole world! Human rights organisations! Where have you all vanished to? Where are you? Where are you? Come here! Come here! There is still time--come here! Come here! Come here--these tyrants are killing us! These tyrants are killing us!" he said.

The march towards Muzaffarabad began after negotiations between the JAAC and the authorities failed to resolve the ongoing impasse.

Earlier, the JAAC had set a 1:00 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached.

The protesters, mobilised under the banner of the JAAC, have continued demonstrations and road marches across PoJK, demanding the release of detained activists, withdrawal of cases against protesters and implementation of the committee's broader demands.

The developments coincided with the first phase of polling across 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division of PoJK, with some observers suggesting that a peaceful electoral process could have created space for renewed dialogue between the government and the protesters.

However, the election process was also marred by reports of violence and allegations of poll rigging from Kotli.

Political parties have reported significant difficulties in conducting election campaigns due to the prolonged strike and demonstrations. Public meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigns have been disrupted, while a noticeable lack of public interest in the elections across PoJK has further dampened political activity.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the electoral process, the Legislative Assembly elections in the two districts of Sudhnoti and Rawalakot have been postponed until August 10 owing to the ongoing protest movement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)