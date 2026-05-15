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Home / World / 'Ready to support India...': Chinese Envoy attends BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet

'Ready to support India...': Chinese Envoy attends BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet

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ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Fu Xeihong, attended the BRICS Foreign Minister's Meeting here in the national capital on behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and underlined how China attaches great importance to the BRICS cooperation.

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In a post on X, he noted how BRICS serves as an integral platform for cooperation among emerging markets and that China stands ready to support India in making the Meeting successful.

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"BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. China attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation. We stand ready to support India in making the FMM a full success, and advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation", the Chinese Ambassador said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several foreign ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' gathering being hosted in the Indian capital.

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Prime Minister Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo, which brought together representatives of member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement.

Amidst the historic backdrop of New Delhi, the diplomatic pulse of the Global South quickened on Thursday as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

He observed that the global system is currently buckling under the weight of armed conflicts, climate disruptions, and the lingering shadows of the pandemic. Within this context, he noted that emerging economies are increasingly viewing the BRICS bloc as an essential stabilising force.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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