Ready to work with India to help Sri Lanka: China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

China has said it is ready to work with India and international community to help Sri Lanka and other developing nations experiencing difficulty to pull through hardship.

Asked about Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stating that Colombo could not tap a $1.5-billion credit line from China and has yet to hear back on its request for a $1-billion loan, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian indicated that all was not well by speaking about the need for Colombo to safeguard interests and rights of investment and financing partners.

He said Beijing had taken note that India had “done a lot in that regard” and commended those efforts. China is ready to play a positive role in supporting Lanka, he said.

Lanka’s ex-FM resigns from Parliament

Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest brother of Sri Lanka’s president and former Finance Minister, resigned from his parliamentary seat on Thursday

This is the second such resignation from the government in a month from the Rajapaksa family amid public protest over an economic crisis in the island nation.