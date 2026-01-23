New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Egypt's Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, after addressing the press here on Egypt-India bilateral relations, said that the real trade potential between India and Egypt is not less than $30 billion per year, adding that efforts were underway to raise bilateral trade to $12 billion from the current level of $5 billion.

On Thursday, Galal told ANI, "The potential of our relationship, whether in trade or in any other field, is beyond the sky. This is what I'm going to work on during my tenure here. I have an objective of bringing trade to $12 billion, up from $5 billion. I'm much more ambitious than this. I will be working on that because the real potential for our two economies is not less than $30 billion per year."

The ambassador also spoke about India's understanding of Egypt's positions on regional issues. "Our foreign minister was here in October and had a very clear discussion with Minister Jaishankar, the prime minister, and other officials, and he gave a complete explanation of the current situation in the Middle East to the Indian leadership. I'm sure the Indian leadership understands the Egyptian position, and they are largely in line with it regarding regional development," he added.

Galal highlighted the significance of the upcoming 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 30-31, 2026.

"This is a very important opportunity for Arab countries and India to get together to speak in one language and to exchange views regarding the geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges that we are facing as well as the opportunities that is open for us together," he said.

On January 16, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and held wide-ranging discussions aimed at further strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

"Pleased to meet H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Egypt, and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening - Strategic Partnership. Discussions also covered forthcoming India-Arab Foreign Ministerial Meeting, strengthening of India-Egypt collaboration in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, trade, investments, technology & tourism," MoS Singh posted on X.

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilisations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times.

The joint announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level was made on 18 August 1947. Both countries have cooperated closely in multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

Since the 1980's, there have been regular high-level bilateral visits between India and Egypt. (ANI)

