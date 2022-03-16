Realised can't join NATO, says Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv, March 15
Speaking Tuesday to representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “we heard for years about the allegedly open doors” of NATO, but “we have already heard that we won't be able to join.”
He added that “it's the truth we must recognise, and I'm glad that our people are starting to realise that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us.”
The JEF may consist of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes. — AP
