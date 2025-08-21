Reality TV Judge Frank Caprio passes away at 88 after battle with cancer

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Reality TV Judge Frank Caprio, known for his compassion in the courtroom, passed away at the age of 88 following a "long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer" on Wednesday (local time).

Advertisement

According to a statement issued on Instagram by his official page, the Rhode Island traffic judge, who gained his fame through his reality show "Caught in Providence", was "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people."

"Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the statement read.

Advertisement

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world -- just as he did every day," it added.

According to the New York Post, Judge Caprio became a judge in 1985 and retired in 2023. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in December 2023.

Advertisement

Less than 24 hours before the announcement of his death, Judge Caprio, in a post on Instagram, expressed his gratitude to the people for their "prayers, love, and support" as he was battling cancer in the hospital and noted that he and his family were "grateful".

"Judge Caprio wishes to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, love, and support while he is in the hospital. Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to him. He and his family are deeply grateful. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers today," the post read, along with a photo of the Judge giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

According to the New York Post, his reality show has received four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three in the category of Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, with Judge Caprio himself earning a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Personality. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)