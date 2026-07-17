Rear Admiral Khandkar Misbah-Ul-Azim appointed as 18th Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): Bangladesh has appointed Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim, NBP, NPP, NDU, AFWC, PSC, MPhil, PhD, as the new Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence on July 16 2026, he will assume office from the incumbent Chief of Naval Staff on July 23 2026.

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He succeeds Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, OSP, NBP, NUP, NDC, NCC, PSC, and will serve as the Chief of Naval Staff for a period of three years until 22 July 2029.

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Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim, NBP, NPP, NDU, AFWC, PSC, MPhil, PhD joined the Bangladesh Navy on January 1 1987 and was commissioned in the Executive Branch on July 1 1989 after successfully completing his basic naval officer training at the Royal Malaysian Navy with distinction. He ranked first in both seniority and merit in his batch (87-A).

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Rear Admiral Azim earned his PhD in Maritime Governance from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). In addition to his doctoral degree, he obtained an MPhil degree and three Master's degrees with First Class distinctions in Strategic Studies, Defence Studies, and Operational Studies from renowned institutions at home and abroad.

He is a distinguished graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and the Armed Forces War Course (AFWC) from the National Defence College (NDC). During his academic life, he secured positions in the merit lists of both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations and received the Chancellor's Award from the President of Bangladesh.

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During his distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim has successfully held numerous important command, staff, and instructional appointments in the Navy. His command appointments include Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), Commander Dhaka Naval Area (COMDHAKA), Commander Submarine (COMSUB), and Commandant of the Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA).

He has also served as Director of Naval Operations and Director of Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters. Within the Bangladesh Navy Fleet, he commanded several warships including BNS UMAR FAROOQ, BNS SHAHEED RUHUL AMIN, BNS NIRBHOY, BNS SAIKAT and Naval Base BNS TITUMIR. He has also served as an instructor of the Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA), Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), and National Defence College (NDC).

In the international arena, Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim served in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Most recently, he served as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman, where he made significant contributions towards strengthening Bangladesh-Oman bilateral relations and promoting the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates.

Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim has been awarded the Bangladesh Navy's highest peacetime decoration, the 'Noubahini Padak' (NBP) and the 'Nou Paradarshita Padak' (NPP). Besides, he was also awarded with the prestigious 'National Integrity Award', and the 'National Scout Award' (Silver Hilsha Padak).

In his naval career, he has received the Chief of Naval Staff's Commendation on three occasions. His other notable achievements include receiving the 'Birshreshtha Ruhul Amin' Award, the 'Best Individual Research Paper Award', and the 'Best Student Award' in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Officers' Specialization Course.

Alongside his professional responsibilities, Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim is an avid reader, author, and researcher. He has authored numerous articles on maritime security, defence, military affairs, and naval strategy, which have been published in national and international journals. His hobbies include golf, basketball, chess, and table tennis. He is fluent in Bangla and English and possesses working proficiency in Malay and French.

"Throughout his long and distinguished career, Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim has consistently upheld the spirit of the Liberation War and demonstrated unwavering patriotism, setting an outstanding example of professional excellence, integrity, and military leadership. His dedicated service has made significant contributions to the development and modernization of the Bangladesh Navy and the nation," the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

In his personal life, Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim is married to Begum Nurtaz Azim. The couple is blessed with two daughters. (ANI)

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