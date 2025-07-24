"Received cooperation from UK on extremist threats to diplomats": Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said India had received cooperation from the United Kingdom in dealing with extremist activities targeting Indian diplomatic missions and personnel. His remarks came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the UK.

Misri, in response to a query about the growing concerns around extremist groups operating in the UK, said, "With regard to the activities of extremists, we shared our thoughts and views. We have noted the fact that they are increasingly active and have in the past and continue to threaten the safety and security of our diplomatic missions and personnel, inciting violence against our leaders and diplomats. This issue was discussed, and we have engaged at several levels on these matters with our UK counterparts. I would say that we have received cooperation on these matters as well, including during this specific visit, where we have received cooperation from our UK partners in addressing these issues," Misri said at a press conference.

He also highlighted India's ongoing efforts to secure the return of economic offenders who fled the country to avoid prosecution.

"As far as economic offenders are concerned, we understand wherever there are legal processes to be entered or to be carried through, we expect that those legal processes will be taken to their conclusion in an expedited manner so that justice can be served," the Foreign Secretary said.

India is currently in talks with the UK on the extradition of fugitives Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya, all of whom face charges of financial fraud in India and are currently residing in the UK.

Misri also pointed to enhanced bilateral security cooperation between the two nations, referring to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the UK's National Crime Agency.

"The MoU that has been signed between the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) and the UK National Crime Agency is intended to combat instances of corruption, serious fraud and organised crime. There has been some cooperation on that, and we are able to now institutionalise this cooperation," he said.

On illegal migration, Misri reiterated India's firm stance, saying, "We have emphasised that the government of India is clearly against illegal migration and we have worked in the past and will continue to work on these issues, including for the purpose of repatriating such illegal immigrants."

Earlier in the day, India and the UK signed the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The deal is aimed at boosting trade in goods and services between the two countries.

The landmark CETA unlocks export opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, generating large-scale employment and empowering artisans, women-led enterprises, and MSMEs, a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the release, the deal will provide unprecedented market access for Indian goods, offering zero-duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of the trade value. (ANI)

