Recession clouds gather in Germany, Europe’s largest economy

Frankfurt, Sep 26
Europe's largest economy is sending recession signals. Germany's key future indicator, the IFO survey of business confidence, pointed down for the fourth month in a row as high inflation fed by astronomical natural gas prices undermines consumer pricing power and imposes heavy costs on businesses.
The index compiled by the Munich-based IFO institute dropped to 84.3 in September from 88.5 in August, to its lowest level since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.
“High energy and commodity prices are weighing on demand and putting pressure on profit margins,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief eurozone economist at ING bank.
“Companies can no longer pass through higher costs to consumers as easily as in the first months of the year.” Company order books are shrinking, while businesses that use a lot of energy, such as bakeries, are facing costs that make them question whether they can stay in business.
The news comes as more economists predict a recession for Europe as a whole.
Germany was heavily dependent on cheap natural gas from Russia, which has cut back supplies to a small fraction of what they were before the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas is used to keep homes warm, run factories and generate electricity.
European officials say the cutbacks are an attempt to pressure governments out of their strong support for Ukraine and for economic sanctions against Russia.
Officials have lined up new supplies of more expensive liquefied gas that can come by ship from countries including the US rather than by pipeline from Russia.
But experts say Europe will still need to make a serious effort ahead of the winter heating season to conserve gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar over the weekend and signed some energy deals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...