Recognition of unwavering commitment to Global South: Jaishankar on Ethiopia conferring highest award to PM Modi

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hailed Ethiopia's conferment of the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a momentous occasion.

He hailed the honour as a testament to India's contributions to Ethiopia's development and the shared values of the two nations, as well as, recognition of PM Modi's commitment to the Global South. He is in Jerusalem for a two-day visit to Israel.

In a post on X, he said, "The conferment of Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia', is a proud moment for Indians across the world. A recognition of PM Modi's unwavering commitment to the Global South and his contributions towards strengthening India - Ethiopia friendship."

Notably, Jaishankar's visit to Israel is a significant step in strengthening India-Israel ties. He'll be meeting top Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Jaishankar's visit precedes Netanyahu's proposed trip to India, with the two leaders having spoken recently and agreed to meet soon. The discussions will focus on deepening the strategic partnership between India and Israel, with a focus on defense, technology, and economic cooperation.

PM Modi was conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour, "The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia," by his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave suggestions to enhance India-Ethiopia ties as he elevated the ties to Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi suggested enhancing ties in the food and health sector, boosting capacity building and digital sector.

In a post on X, he said, "Held extensive discussions with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. We have decided to elevate the India-Ethiopia ties to a Strategic Partnership. Gave three key suggestions to enhance bilateral ties: Deepen relations in food security and health security. This includes cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming and agri-tech. Boost capacity building. Today, we have decided to introduce new programmes in artificial intelligence and to double student scholarships. This will enable many more Ethiopian students to access higher education opportunities in India and strengthen youth-to-youth engagement. Work extensively on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)."

"Other aspects that featured in our talks include enhancing collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, medical tourism and more. Sectors such as energy and critical minerals also offer many opportunities," he added.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali took PM Modi to the National Palace Museum.

In a post on X, he said, "Gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for showing me glimpses of Ethiopian history and culture at the National Palace Museum in Addis Ababa. It was a powerful reminder of Ethiopia's rich traditions."

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)

