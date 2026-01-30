DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Reconstruction of Sudan requires lot of work," says Sudan Foreign Minister, aims to meet Indian investors

"Reconstruction of Sudan requires lot of work," says Sudan Foreign Minister, aims to meet Indian investors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim is on an official visit to India. He will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) which kicks off on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with ANI, on the Arab summit & India-Sudan relations, Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim said," We are going to brief those who are participating in this meeting about the situation in Sudan and the investment opportunities, especially after the war. The reconstruction of Sudan needs quite a lot of work to be done. We are going to have a business forum meeting with investors and ministers in India."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim addressed the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, highlighting the long-standing relationship between Sudan and India and calling for enhanced cooperation in the country's reconstruction phase.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "Sudan and India enjoy long-standing relations." He emphasised the resilience of bilateral ties, adding, "These ties stood the test of time."

The Minister underscored Sudan's current challenges following years of instability. "We are talking about the recovery and rebuilding the country again, ladies and gentlemen, Sudan has experienced a devastating conflict that disrupted economic activity, damaged infrastructure and international trade," he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting shared perspectives between the two nations, he noted, "Sudan and India are emanating from the same school of thinking. English-oriented countries." He suggested that this common ground provides a strong foundation for deeper engagement in trade, investment, and development partnerships.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister stressed the importance of a forward-looking approach to national recovery, stating, "Reconstruction is about building better."

The address reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with India as the country works toward stability, recovery, and sustainable growth.

Last year, Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expressed profound gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Indian government amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

He highlighted India's critical support, particularly the shipment of 25 tons of medicines delivered by a special Air Force flight to Port Sudan right after the war broke out.

Eltom said, "Well, we appreciate these humanitarian systems provided by the Indian Government, and it's not only this latest shipment which was received last month in Port Sudan. Right after the breakout of the war," he continued.

"The Indian government actually supplied 25 tons of medicines to Sudan by a special Air Force flight, which went and landed in Port Sudan. That was very much needed at the time, and we very much appreciate that from the side of the Indian government." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts