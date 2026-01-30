"Reconstruction of Sudan requires lot of work," says Sudan Foreign Minister, aims to meet Indian investors

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim is on an official visit to India. He will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) which kicks off on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, on the Arab summit & India-Sudan relations, Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim said," We are going to brief those who are participating in this meeting about the situation in Sudan and the investment opportunities, especially after the war. The reconstruction of Sudan needs quite a lot of work to be done. We are going to have a business forum meeting with investors and ministers in India."

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim addressed the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, highlighting the long-standing relationship between Sudan and India and calling for enhanced cooperation in the country's reconstruction phase.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "Sudan and India enjoy long-standing relations." He emphasised the resilience of bilateral ties, adding, "These ties stood the test of time."

The Minister underscored Sudan's current challenges following years of instability. "We are talking about the recovery and rebuilding the country again, ladies and gentlemen, Sudan has experienced a devastating conflict that disrupted economic activity, damaged infrastructure and international trade," he said.

Highlighting shared perspectives between the two nations, he noted, "Sudan and India are emanating from the same school of thinking. English-oriented countries." He suggested that this common ground provides a strong foundation for deeper engagement in trade, investment, and development partnerships.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister stressed the importance of a forward-looking approach to national recovery, stating, "Reconstruction is about building better."

The address reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with India as the country works toward stability, recovery, and sustainable growth.

Last year, Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expressed profound gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Indian government amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

He highlighted India's critical support, particularly the shipment of 25 tons of medicines delivered by a special Air Force flight to Port Sudan right after the war broke out.

Eltom said, "Well, we appreciate these humanitarian systems provided by the Indian Government, and it's not only this latest shipment which was received last month in Port Sudan. Right after the breakout of the war," he continued.

"The Indian government actually supplied 25 tons of medicines to Sudan by a special Air Force flight, which went and landed in Port Sudan. That was very much needed at the time, and we very much appreciate that from the side of the Indian government." (ANI)

