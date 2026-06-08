Red Sea chokehold: Houthis declare total ban on Israeli shipping

Sanaa [Yemen], June 8 (ANI): Elevating maritime security threats across critical global trade corridors, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a missile strike targeting Israel on Monday and declared a comprehensive embargo on Israeli shipping across the Red Sea, threatening major disruption along the vital transit route.

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The group had previously disrupted cargo transit through the strategic seaway during the Israel-Hamas conflict, forcing international shipping firms to divert vessel traffic around Africa's southern cape.

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The latest maritime threat comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, the vital maritime gateway for Gulf energy exports, remains blockaded by Iran following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel.

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"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," the armed forces of the group stated in an official communication via Telegram.

The group further added, "We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces from the moment this statement is issued."

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The Houthis, who officially entered the regional conflict in support of Tehran in March, had refrained from executing projectile attacks against Israel since the implementation of a fragile ceasefire on April 8.

Detailing the offensive, the group said it "launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets", claiming the strikes "achieved their objectives with precision".

Confirming the cross-border projectile launch, the Israeli military disclosed via its official Telegram channel that it "has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory; aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat".

The cross-border strike by the Yemeni faction coincided with a direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran on Monday, severely straining the existing ceasefire infrastructure and threatening ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Houthis, alongside Lebanon-based Hezbollah, comprise the "Axis of Resistance"--a coalition of regional forces opposed to Israel and the United States.

The group, operating from northern Yemen, has held control over significant portions of the country for over a decade following the capture of the capital city and the subsequent ousting of the internationally recognised government in September 2014.

The subsequent deployment of a Saudi-led international military intervention in March 2015 initiated a prolonged civil conflict, resulting in hundreds of thousands of casualties through direct hostilities and associated humanitarian crises. (ANI)

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