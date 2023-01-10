Refrain from 'political engineering' during poll: Imran Khan to Pakistan military

Lahore, January 9
Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the powerful military establishment to refrain from “political engineering” in the general elections later this year.
Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, once again blamed former Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his ouster as well as the current political and economic crisis facing Pakistan.
