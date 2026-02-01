Regime change could be ‘best thing’ to happen in Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday embraced potential regime change in Iran and declared that “tremendous power” would soon be in the West Asia, as the Pentagon sent a second aircraft carrier to the region.

Trump’s military moves and tough talk comes even as Washington and Tehran seek to revive diplomacy over Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West. Sources said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would hold negotiations with Iran on Tuesday in Geneva, with representatives from Oman acting as mediators. They said Witkoff and Kushner would also meet officials from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday in Geneva in the US drive to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Asked if he wanted regime change in Iran, Trump responded that it seemed like that would be “the best thing that could happen”.

He declined to share who he wanted to take over Iran, but said “there were people”. “For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking,” Trump said after a military event at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Legs blown off, arms blown off, faces blown off. We've been going on for a long time." Washington wants nuclear talks with Iran to also cover the country's ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the region and the treatment of the Iranian people. Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions, but has ruled out linking the issue to missiles.