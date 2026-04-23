Ankara [Turkiye], April 23 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of the expanding repercussions of the conflict involving Iran, stating that the fallout is now reaching European shores and risks further deterioration.

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During a telephone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Turkish leader highlighted the growing geographical impact of the hostilities. According to a summary of the discussion released by Turkiye's Foreign Ministry, Erdogan cautioned that the regional instability is no longer contained.

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"Erdogan noted that the war in our region began to weaken Europe as well, and that if this trend were not addressed with a peace-oriented approach, the damage caused by the period of conflict would be far greater," the statement read.

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Amid these warnings of regional decay, diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff between the United States and Iran have entered a critical phase, with a fresh round of discussions potentially resuming within the next 36 to 72 hours. US President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations might restart as early as Friday.

The potential timeline for renewed dialogue has emerged through diplomatic backchannels. According to the New York Post, recent high-level engagements have provided encouraging signs, sparking expectations that formal talks could begin within days.

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When questioned about the possibility of the meeting taking place in Islamabad, President Trump responded briefly via social media, stating: "It's possible! President DJT."

However, the diplomatic process remains clouded by significant uncertainty. While Washington has decided to prolong the current ceasefire and halt direct military strikes, Tehran has yet to formally commit to the proposed session. This outreach follows the President's decision to extend the truce to allow the Iranian leadership more time to present a consolidated negotiating position.

In a post detailing the move, Trump stated, "I have directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

Despite the extension, the Trump administration has sent mixed signals, suggesting that the opportunity for a diplomatic solution may only be available for a limited window.

Tehran, meanwhile, has expressed hesitation regarding a return to the table. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Washington of previously undermining diplomatic progress, remarking, "We entered the negotiations in good faith and with seriousness, but the negotiating party (the United States) has shown disregard and lack of good faith."

He further clarified that "Iran has not yet decided whether it will participate in the new round of peace negotiations with the United States scheduled for later this week."

The Iranian leadership has also conditioned any potential progress on the removal of the maritime blockade. In a post on X, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf argued that meaningful dialogue requires a total cessation of economic pressure.

"A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world's economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted; reopening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with such a flagrant breach of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf wrote. (ANI)

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