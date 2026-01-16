DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Regulator's inaction pushes Pakistan's oil sector to the brink

Regulator's inaction pushes Pakistan's oil sector to the brink

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has sharply criticised the sector's regulator for failing to implement the government's approved increase in margins for oil marketing companies, while simultaneously insisting on full recovery of digitisation-related investments. The industry has warned that the continued delay is worsening the financial stress already faced by companies operating on stagnant margins, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, in a letter addressed to the chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), OCAC highlighted the absence of any official notification regarding the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decision to raise margins for motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD).

Advertisement

The industry noted that the ECC had approved a 50 per cent increase, equivalent to PKR 0.61 per litre out of a total PKR 1.22, to be implemented from December 15, 2025, with the remaining linked to the completion of digitisation.

Advertisement

However, the federal cabinet has now tied the entire increment to achieving 100 per cent digitisation, effectively delaying even the initially approved hike.

OCAC stated that margins have remained unchanged for over two years, despite escalating operational, financial, compliance, and mandatory digitisation costs.

Advertisement

The council urged OGRA to raise this concern with the Ministry of Energy and the federal cabinet to ensure immediate notification of at least half of the approved increase.

Regarding digitisation, OCAC reiterated its earlier proposal for a dedicated "Digitisation Fund" within the MS and HSD pricing structure.

This fund would function like statutory levies and reimburse companies through milestone-based releases verified through implementation.

Under the proposed structure, a combined PKR 2.56 per litre margin split equally between MS and HSD would cover both dealer and OMC investments.

OCAC recommended that the fund be jointly overseen by OGRA and the Petroleum Division, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The council also sought urgent reimbursement for investments already made in auto tank gauging (ATG) systems and contributions to the track-and-trace system.

It further suggested continuation of the recovery mechanism until 2030, allowing for maintenance and technological upgrades, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts