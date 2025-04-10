"Relations between India, Slovakia based on mutual respect, democratic ideals and shared vision for global cooperation": President Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): During her first-ever state visit to Slovakia, President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between India and Slovakia, highlighting the shared values of mutual respect, democratic ideals and a vision for global cooperation.

During a joint press statement with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, she lauded the growing bilateral partnership, praised Slovakia's support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, and emphasised the commitment of both nations to elevate collaboration across key sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and multilateral engagement.

"I am extremely pleased to be in Slovakia, my first State visit to this beautiful country. I thank President Pellegrini and the people of Slovakia for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation. I bring many good wishes from the people of India," President Murmu said during the joint statement on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

She added, "Relations between India and Slovakia are based on mutual respect, democratic ideals and a shared vision for global cooperation. Our two countries support each other at international forums, which reflects our deep friendship. Our trade relations are flourishing, and our trade and investment have grown significantly in recent years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Slovakia for its unwavering support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. India will always remember Slovakia's cooperation and generosity, which strengthens our bond as true partners and friends."

Speaking about her meeting with Slovak counterpart on Wednesday, President Murmu said, "The Indian diaspora in Slovakia is also growing, contributing to people-to-people contacts between our two countries. I had a constructive meeting with President Pellegrini this morning. We reviewed all important aspects of our bilateral relations and also discussed issues of shared global and regional interests. I also appreciated his personal initiative and commitment towards strengthening the ties between our two countries."

"We resolved to further strengthen our long-standing bilateral relations covering all areas including trade and investment, science and technology, defence, digital technology, migration and mobility, space, nuclear cooperation, culture and to further promote people-to-people contacts. We agreed to strengthen our coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral forums," President Murmu added.

Meanwhile, President Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava on Thursday and expressed India's commitment to enhancing trade ties with Slovakia.

She stated that the Slovakia-India Business Forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. She urged business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert them into concrete results.

In her address at the Slovakia-India Business Forum, President Murmu said, "India is committed to enhancing trade relations with Slovakia. The large business delegation, representing diverse fields, which has accompanied me, clearly shows the interest of Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Slovakia. We have seen a similar interest from Slovakia."

On her participation in the Slovakia-India Business Forum, the President's Secretariat wrote in a post on X, "President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava. The President said that the Slovakia-India Business Forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. She urged business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert these into concrete results."

President Droupadi Murmu, along with more than 100 Slovak children, watched a special puppet show based on the Ramayana in Slovakia on Thursday. She also viewed an exhibition of paintings made by Slovakian schoolchildren on various Indian themes. President Murmu interacted with some of the young artists and appreciated them for beautifully capturing India's vibrant spirit and myriad colours on canvas. The puppet show on Ramayan was conducted by Ms Lenka Mukova. (ANI)

