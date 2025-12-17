"Relationship with India is in our shared interest": Bangladesh High Commissioner to India

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural program at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi, India. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population.

Hamidullah stressed that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, with a focus on prosperity, peace, and regional security. He noted the two countries' mutual interdependence, underscoring the importance of their partnership.

He said, "The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region."

The event showcased Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage, celebrating its liberation and independence. The High Commissioner's remarks reflected Bangladesh's dedication to advancing its people's interests and strengthening ties with India.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to Bangladesh.

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh."