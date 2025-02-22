Released hostages Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu back in Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], February 22,(ANI/TPS): According to a joint statement from the IDF and the Shin Bet the two released abductees (Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu) have crossed the border into Israeli territory with IDF and Shin Bet forces. Both returning citizens, accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces, recently crossed the border into the State of Israel and are now on their way to the initial absorption point in the Gaza Strip, where they will meet with their families.

The IDF is prepared to absorb additional abductees who will be transferred to the Red Cross later. (ANI/TPS)

