Home / World / Released hostages Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu back in Israel

Released hostages Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu back in Israel

According to a joint statement from the IDF and the Shin Bet the two released abductees (Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu) have crossed the border into Israeli territory with IDF and Shin Bet forces. Both returning citizens, accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces, recently crossed the border into the State of Israel and are now on their way to the initial absorption point in the Gaza Strip, where they will meet with their families.
ANI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], February 22,(ANI/TPS): According to a joint statement from the IDF and the Shin Bet the two released abductees (Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu) have crossed the border into Israeli territory with IDF and Shin Bet forces. Both returning citizens, accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces, recently crossed the border into the State of Israel and are now on their way to the initial absorption point in the Gaza Strip, where they will meet with their families.

The IDF is prepared to absorb additional abductees who will be transferred to the Red Cross later. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

