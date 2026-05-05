"Reliable partners": EAM Jaishankar reviews India-Jamaica ties, affirms support for post-disaster recovery

Kingston [Jamaica], May 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has affirmed that India remains a committed partner in Jamaica's post-disaster recovery, following high-level discussions with the nation's leadership.

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The remarks were made after his meeting with Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and other Cabinet Ministers, where the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and humanitarian cooperation. During the deliberations, the Minister conducted an "in-depth review" of the India-Jamaica partnership.

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Jaishankar, who reached Kingston on Saturday, is currently on the opening leg of a nine-day, three-nation tour that includes visits to Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The visit is aimed at further bolstering India's strategic and cultural footprint within the Caribbean region.

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"India is proud to support Jamaica's recovery and reconstruction following Hurricane Melissa. This morning, there was a symbolic handing over of what was one of the consignments of 10 BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes," Jaishankar said.

The Minister highlighted that the provision of these medical cubes is part of a broader effort to bolster the local healthcare system. "We are also in the process of supplying 30 dialysis units to strengthen the health infrastructure in Jamaica," he added.

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According to the External Affairs Minister, this latest support builds upon immediate relief efforts coordinated by New Delhi shortly after the natural disaster struck. "This is in continuation of the earlier humanitarian assistance provided in the aftermath of the hurricane, where over 20 tons of relief material were delivered through an Indian Air Force plane," he noted.

In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that the discussions focused on "taking forward our ties in education and health, agriculture and digital, tourism, sports and entertainment, infrastructure, capacity building, and multilateral issues".

Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, the discussions focused on deepening long-term strategic and economic ties across several sectors. "We have been discussing expanding our cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, particularly defence and security, healthcare digitisation, agriculture, education, and infrastructure," Jaishankar stated.

The diplomatic engagements were followed by an interaction with Jamaica's prominent industry and business leaders. During the session, the Minister stressed the importance of strengthening economic links as nations globally look to diversify their partnerships.

"Emphasised that as we all diversify and seek reliable partners, the imperative to deepen India-Jamaica business ties is that much stronger," Jaishankar stated, adding that the potential for bilateral and regional economic cooperation should be "explored more vigorously".

The Minister further emphasised the Caribbean nation's strategic importance for Indian economic interests in the region. "India also recognised Jamaica's growing role as a logistics hub and a gateway to the Caribbean for trade, business, and investment," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also expressed his appreciation to Industry Minister Aubyn Hill for facilitating the dialogue with the business community to enhance trade and investment between the two nations. (ANI)

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