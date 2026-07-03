Kyiv [Ukraine], July 3 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) called for "protection of Ukraine's skies" following the overnight Russian strikes at various parts of the country, killing at least 30 and leaving around 100 injured.

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In a post on X, the Ukrainian president shared visuals of the aftermath of the Russian strikes in the capital city of Kyiv as the emergency and rescue operations are underway. He stated that while 30 people have been reported dead so far, 10 people are still missing.

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Zelenskyy also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

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"Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing in Kyiv at three sites of last night's Russian strikes. First responders have already managed to clear a significant part of the rubble, but 10 people are still missing. The search operation will continue for as long as needed. As of now, it is known that 30 people were killed in yesterday's attack on Kyiv. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Nearly one hundred people were wounded, including children," he wrote.

Regarding the Russian strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson, Zelenskyy stated that the territory of an ordinary garage cooperative was attacked, leaving seven wounded. He added that residential buildings and two schools were also damaged in the strikes.

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Noting the attack on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, private homes, and a regional hospital, which killed a doctor and left several injured, including children, Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing a war crime.

"Yesterday evening, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, striking the territory of an ordinary garage cooperative. Seven people were wounded. Residential buildings and two schools were damaged. A private home in the Kharkiv region was attacked overnight. Six people were injured, three of them children. Yesterday afternoon, the Russians launched missile strikes on the regional hospital in Kherson. Overnight in the Sumy region, a drone strike on an apartment building killed four people, including a mother and her daughter. My condolences to their families and loved ones. They knew exactly what they were targeting and that there was no military purpose in it. Sadly, a doctor was killed, and a nurse was also wounded," he said.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy condemned Russian strikes and reiterated the call for air defence aid and anti-ballistic capabilities for Ukraine from his partners.

"Every day and every night, the Russians strike ordinary civilian infrastructure, and terror is the only argument they have left for not stopping the war. Reliable protection of Ukraine's skies is needed as a prerequisite for diplomacy. We count on the support of our partners, above all with anti-ballistic capabilities. I am grateful to everyone who is already helping," he wrote.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2072945606012625083

Last month, the Group of 7 (G7) reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter. (ANI)

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