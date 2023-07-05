Relief for Imran Khan in corruption case

PTI

Islamabad: In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court on Tuesday overturned the ruling of a sessions court and declared the Toshakhana corruption case against the former prime minister inadmissible. pti

Indian-origin man gets jail for killing wife, kids

London: A 52-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to the triple murder of his nurse wife from Kerala and their two children last year, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a UK court.