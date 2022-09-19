Relief for Pakistan PM Shehbaz in graft cases

Islamabad, September 18
The accountability courts in Pakistan have returned 50 major corruption cases against suspects, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to the National Accountability Bureau.
It’s a big relief to the premier, who is facing a slew of graft charges, along with his son and former CM of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz; National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani.
The relief has been provided in line with the amendments to the NAB laws. The Ramzan Sugar Mill reference against Shehbaz and his son Hamza is also among the cases that have been sent back.
Similarly, an accountability court returned six rental power plant (RPP) cases against the National Assembly speaker back to NAB. The bureau had alleged that Ashraf misused his powers in rental power projects while being the minister for Water and Power during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.
After amendments to NAB rules, the cases in Modaraba scams and company frauds have also been withdrawn, it said. Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleged that the Shehbaz government made changes to NAB laws only to give benefit to him, his family and other politicians at the helm. He challenged these amendments in court. — PTI
‘Misused’ authority
- In Feb 2019, NAB had filed a corruption case against Shehbaz and his son Hamza
- The top anti-graft body alleged that during his tenure as Punjab’s CM, Shehbaz misused his authority
- It said he got a 10-km sludge carrier constructed in Chiniot district to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons
- It said the two suspects “fraudulently and dishonestly” inflicted a loss of PKR 21.3 crore ($948,565 approx) to the exchequer
