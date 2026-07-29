Religious detentions of Taiwanese in China surge 50% in three months: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], July 29 (ANI): Nineteen people have been detained in China over their religious beliefs during the past three months, marking a 50 per cent increase compared with the preceding three-month period, according to Straits Exchange Foundation Secretary-General Lo Wen-chia, as reported by Taipei Times.

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The Legislative Yuan's Internal Administration Committee invited the foundation, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), and other government agencies to present a report on measures taken in response to cases involving Taiwanese citizens who have gone missing in China.

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According to MAC data cited by Taipei Times, a total of 402 Taiwanese nationals have either gone missing, been detained for questioning, or imprisoned in China between January 1, 2024, and last Wednesday.

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Among these 402 cases, 154 involved missing persons, 32 people were held for questioning, and 216 were imprisoned, the council said.

Of the 216 imprisoned individuals, 134, or 62 per cent, were linked to fraud cases, 58 to other criminal offences, 23 to religion-related cases, and one to a national security case, it added.

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Although the council currently maintains an orange travel alert for China, Lo said he personally considers the situation equivalent to a "red alert" and particularly urged followers of I-Kuan Tao to refrain from travelling there.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hui said she had reported a missing person case to the council several months ago, but the only response she received was that official cross-strait communication channels remain suspended.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng said the council would continue to assist in relevant cases and would not leave affected families without support.

Lo stated that over the past year and a half, the foundation had received 225 reports of Taiwanese going missing in China, with 91 of those cases--around 40 per cent--remaining without contact, according to the Taipei Times report.

Lo further said that the 19 detentions recorded over the past three months based on religious beliefs represent a 50 per cent rise during that period, describing the trend as "very dangerous". Those detained include long-term businesspeople operating in China, tourists, and individuals participating in cultural exchange activities, he said.

He also noted that there are additional cases not included in the tally of 19 because the families did not seek assistance from the foundation. However, the foundation became aware of those incidents independently, including the detention of a Taiwanese citizen who had been teaching in China for an extended period, according to the Taipei Times report. (ANI)

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