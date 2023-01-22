Religious leaders file lawsuit to block Missouri’s abortion ban

St Louis, January 21
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them.
The lawsuit filed in St Louis is the latest of many to challenge restrictive abortion laws enacted by conservative states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in June. That landmark ruling left abortion rights up to each state to decide.
Since then, religious abortion rights supporters have increasingly used religious freedom lawsuits in seeking to protect abortion access. The religious freedom complaints are among nearly three dozen post-Roe lawsuits that have been filed against abortion ban by 19 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
The Missouri lawsuit brought on behalf of 13 Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders seeks a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing its abortion law and a declaration that provisions of its law violate the Missouri Constitution.
“What the lawsuit says is that when you legislate your religious beliefs into law, you impose your beliefs on everyone else and force all of us to live by your own narrow beliefs,” said Michelle Banker of the National Women’s Law Center, the lead attorney in the case. “And that hurts us.That denies our basic human rights.” Missouri Senate president Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, a Republican, called the lawsuit “foolish.”
Within minutes of last year’s Supreme Court decision, then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson, both Republicans, filed paperwork to immediately enact a 2019 law prohibiting abortions “except in cases of medical emergency.” — AP
