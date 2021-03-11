Remains of 17 French WW-I soldiers buried

Canakkale (Turkey): The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War-I Battle of Gallipoli were on Sunday handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths. The remains were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula. ap

12 migrants die, 10 missing off Tunisian coast

Tunis: At least 12 Africans trying to reach Europe by boat have died and 10 others are missing after four migrant boats carrying an estimated 120 people sank after setting out across the Mediterranean, Tunisian maritime officials said on Sunday. pti

Kerala-born teenager drowns in New Jersey

New York: An 18-year-old Kerala-born teen has died while trying to retrieve a football that had fallen into a frigid pond in New Jersey, according to media reports. The body of Clinten Ajit was pulled from the depths of the pond in New Milford on Friday night by an emergency service diver, the Daily Voice reported. He was in the final year of high school. IANS