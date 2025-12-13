Renewable water availability per person plunges 7% in decade as global scarcity deepens, FAO data shows

Rome [Italy], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Renewable water availability per person has continued to decline by a further 7% over the past decade, while pressure on already scarce freshwater resources is increasing in several regions, according to the 2025 AQUASTAT Water Data Snapshot released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The update provides a global overview of how water availability and use are evolving, presenting new data on irrigation, efficiency, and water stress reported through the 2024 AQUASTAT cycle. Renewable water refers to freshwater that is naturally replenished through the hydrologic cycle, which includes evaporation, condensation, and precipitation.

The latest figures show that some regions - particularly Northern Africa and Western Asia - continue to operate under extremely limited freshwater endowments.

Freshwater withdrawals have also increased in several regions in recent years, adding pressure to already stressed river basins and aquifers. Agriculture remains the largest water-using sector globally, accounting for 72% of withdrawals in many regions.

The Snapshot uses clear, accessible examples to illustrate how water availability and demand are shifting across regions.

In Northern Africa, freshwater availability per person remains among the lowest globally, while withdrawals have increased by 16% over the past 10 years. In Western Asia - which in the Snapshot includes most Middle Eastern countries - rapid demographic growth and agricultural demand are contributing to increased pressure on limited supplies. By contrast, some regions with comparatively higher water availability still face rising competition among sectors, particularly where urbanization and irrigated agriculture are driving demand.

The data also highlights wide disparities in irrigation and water-use efficiency. In parts of Latin America and Asia, irrigation supports a large share of crop production, whereas in Sub-Saharan Africa irrigated cropland represents only a small fraction of total cultivated land, reflecting persistent gaps in access to water infrastructure. The Snapshot reports improvements in water-use efficiency in several regions, while levels of water stress remain high or very high in countries where withdrawals regularly exceed renewable supplies.

The report presents updated values for the two indicators monitored under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.4, tracking water-use efficiency and water stress. While efficiency has improved overall, high stress levels underscore the need for continued efforts to manage water sustainably and build resilience to growing demands. (ANI/WAM)

