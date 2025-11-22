"Renewed commitment": New York Governor Kathy Hochul welcomes Trump-Mamdani meeting

New York [US], November 22 (ANI): New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued a strongly worded statement after President Donald Trump met Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, voicing approval of the President's "renewed commitment" to the state while condemning Islamophobic remarks aimed at Mamdani by members of Trump's own party.

As the meeting between Trump and Mamdani drew national attention, Hochul noted that she welcomed the President's acknowledgment of shared goals such as reducing costs and improving public safety.

Her response, however, also addressed the broader political climate surrounding Mamdani, directing her most forceful criticism at GOP figures who have repeatedly targeted his background, with some calling him a "jihadist."

"I appreciate that the President rejected efforts by members of his own party to weaponize the mayor-elect's background, faith, and identity for political gain," she said, calling such attacks Islamophobic and unacceptable. "There's no place for rhetoric like that in our politics or in New York."

Positioning herself between the White House and the incoming city administration, Hochul added that she remained willing to work with both Trump and Mamdani "to deliver for New Yorkers," while stressing that cooperation with Washington would depend on state priorities.

"As I've always said, I'll work with the President when it benefits New Yorkers," Hochul stated. "And I'll fight like hell when our values are at stake."

Her comments marked one of her clearest defences of Mamdani since his election win, offering a clear political backdrop to the White House meeting and signalling stronger pushback against national-level criticism as Mamdani moves toward taking office in January 2026.

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani met at the White House for what was viewed as a significant engagement, especially within MAGA circles, given the New York City mayor-elect's socialist Democrat background and the GOP leader hosting him in his office.

The unusual pairing underscored the tension surrounding Mamdani's rise. With the two political opposites facing each other, expectations were that Mamdani would enter a difficult environment.

Reporters asked pointed questions reflecting what much of the MAGA base wanted to know, including how a left-leaning Mamdani planned to govern the wealthiest city in the United States.

At 34, Mamdani is poised to become the youngest New York mayor in more than a century, while Trump, at 79, remains the oldest person ever elected President. (ANI)

