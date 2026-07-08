New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Envoy Vidya Bhushan Soni on Wednesday lauded the outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day state visit to Indonesia, highlighting how the visit reinforces India's engagements with ASEAN member states and forges stronger ties across areas such as defence amid a backdrop of growing Chinese hostilities in the region.

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Speaking to ANI, he recalled how the shift in India's foreign policy towards the region can be dated to the emergence of the Asian Tigers and that with the MAHASAGAR vision and Act East Policy, India has now expanded its ties with the region.

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"Way back in the 90s, there was a shift in India's policy that we should look east under Narasimha Rao. That has paved the way for us in India for the important ASEAN region that emerged as Asian Tigers... Now we have taken the decision to step forward. It's not just look east, but act east-- which means for us, that eastern Pacific region is important from our security point of view, not only for the sea lanes, but also the overbearing presence of China."

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He further noted, "China is suddenly hovering all over the region, wants to hobnob wherever they can possibly go. They have even gone to the Pacific nations... So that's why, for us, India, we have to think in terms of forging those, reimagining those links."

Terming the policy of MAHASAGAR vision as "excellent", he said that "freedom of expression, the freedom of movement, which is not really happening because of the overbearing presence of China. So now it is important for us to renew our links with the countries in that region who are the major stakeholders..."

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Soni said Indonesia occupies a crucial place in India's strategic calculus because of both historical ties and emerging economic opportunities.

"The visit comes against the backdrop of centuries-old civilisational links. If you visit Bali, you will still find strong Hindu cultural traditions and temples dedicated to Hindu gods. These links now need to be complemented by modern strategic and economic partnerships," he said.

He pointed to defence cooperation as one of the most significant outcomes of the visit, saying Indonesia has shown interest in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

"Indonesia is interested in India's defence industry, particularly the BrahMos missile system and the Astra air-to-air missile. India offers advanced technology at competitive costs, along with opportunities for local production and technology transfer," he said.

The former diplomat also highlighted cooperation in critical minerals, saying Indonesia's reserves of rare earth elements could help India strengthen supply chains for advanced technologies.

"For India, access to rare earth elements is strategically important. These minerals are essential for developing advanced technologies, including superconductors, and Indonesia can become a reliable partner," he said.

Apart from defence, Soni said Indonesia is looking to India for collaboration in healthcare, digital public infrastructure and education.

"They have been impressed by India's digital payment system, which works with remarkable speed. They want India's assistance in developing digital payment infrastructure. India's healthcare model for remote areas and education initiatives, including the proposed expansion of Indian Institutes of Management, also offer immense opportunities for cooperation," he said.

Recalling that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations last year, Soni said the two countries have demonstrated a mutual commitment to elevating bilateral ties.

"We gave importance to Indonesia by inviting its President as the Republic Day Chief Guest, and now Indonesia is reciprocating that warmth. Both countries have something valuable to offer each other. India can provide defence capabilities and digital expertise, while Indonesia can support India's critical mineral requirements," he added.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his Indonesia leg of the three-nation visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi said his 3-day visit to Indonesia from July 6-8 had "opened new avenues for cooperation" across key sectors, including defence, maritime collaboration, artificial intelligence and digital innovation, as he concluded his trip to the Southeast Asian nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the visit and thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the people of Indonesia for their warm hospitality. (ANI)

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