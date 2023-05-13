Repelled 26 attacks by Ukraine, claims Russia

Moscow, May 12
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces had repelled a surge of Ukrainian attacks against its positions in eastern Ukraine and indicated that its troops had fallen back in one area for what it said were tactical reasons.
The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had deployed more than a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks in 26 attempted attacks across a frontline extending over 95 kilometres. It said the attacks had taken place in the direction of the town of Soledar, which is held by Moscow’s forces.
“All the attacks by Ukrainian army units were rebuffed,” the ministry said. “No breakthroughs in the defensive lines of Russian forces were allowed to take place.” The same statement did indicate however that Russian forces had fallen back a bit in one area of the front, taking up what it described as “more favourable positions” near the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of Bakhmut. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...