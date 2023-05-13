Repelled 26 attacks by Ukraine, claims Russia

Moscow, May 12

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces had repelled a surge of Ukrainian attacks against its positions in eastern Ukraine and indicated that its troops had fallen back in one area for what it said were tactical reasons.

The ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had deployed more than a thousand troops and up to 40 tanks in 26 attempted attacks across a frontline extending over 95 kilometres. It said the attacks had taken place in the direction of the town of Soledar, which is held by Moscow’s forces.

“All the attacks by Ukrainian army units were rebuffed,” the ministry said. “No breakthroughs in the defensive lines of Russian forces were allowed to take place.” The same statement did indicate however that Russian forces had fallen back a bit in one area of the front, taking up what it described as “more favourable positions” near the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of Bakhmut. — Reuters