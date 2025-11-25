DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Reports link Pakistani agencies to surge in abductions and killings across Balochistan

Reports link Pakistani agencies to surge in abductions and killings across Balochistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan] November 25 (ANI): A new wave of enforced disappearances and killings has swept across Balochistan and parts of Karachi, deepening fears of systematic state repression against the Baloch population. Families and rights activists accuse Pakistan's armed forces, intelligence agencies, and pro-state militias of being behind these operations, a charge that Islamabad continues to ignore, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, in the past several days, dozens of Baloch men have been abducted from multiple districts, including Dera Bugti, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Kalat, and Karachi. Many victims have since vanished without a trace, while several bullet-riddled bodies have been found in remote areas of Kalat and Khuzdar. Locals say these killings bear all the hallmarks of Pakistan's infamous "kill and dump" policy, a term long associated with extrajudicial executions in the restive province.

Advertisement

Two Baloch employees of the Reko Diq mining project, Mehrullah Moosazai and Asif Mandozai, were forcibly taken from company transport vehicles by intelligence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Chagai. Witnesses said that Baloch workers are discriminated against, being forced to travel by road while non-Baloch staff from Karachi and Lahore are flown home safely, reflecting the growing marginalisation of the local workforce.

Advertisement

In Turbat, a teenage boy identified as Ajaz, also known as Deenul, died after being released from custody with visible signs of torture. His death has reignited outrage over repeated custodial abuses allegedly committed by Pakistan's security apparatus. Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that another abductee, Ismail Baloch from Khuzdar, was taken by state-backed "death squads" and later found dead, his body riddled with bullets, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights defenders stated that these incidents mark a severe escalation in Pakistan's policy of silencing dissent through fear and violence. With dozens still missing and families receiving no answers, the silence of the Pakistani authorities stands as both an admission and a condemnation of a state waging war against its own citizens, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts