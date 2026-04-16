Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16 (ANI): Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday described the ongoing West Asia conflict as an "individual war," alleging that Israeli leadership had long sought military confrontation against Iran.

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Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Ilahi said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pursuing a war against Iran for decades.

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"The Prime Minister of Israel, as he mentioned, wanted to initiate this war for 40 years against Iran. He could not convince any President of the United States in the past (to launch a war against Iran), but this time he convinced US President Trump to support him...This is an individual war," he said.

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He also criticised the conduct of the US-Israel alliance in the ongoing conflict, alleging that diplomatic efforts were not taken seriously. "From the beginning, we announced that they (US-Israel) are not serious about the negotiation. They attacked us and killed our civilians. They damaged a lot of houses, hospitals, universities and public places. But within 40 days, they couldn't achieve anything," Ilahi said.

He further claimed that military pressure had failed to achieve strategic objectives and suggested that diplomatic negotiations were being used as an alternative route. "They wanted to achieve whatever they couldn't achieve through war by negotiation. But they understood that through negotiation, they cannot get it...They think that everything is a business," he added.

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Highlighting civilisational ties between India and Iran, Ilahi emphasised the depth of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in their future trajectory. "Our relationship with India is rooted in 5,000 years of cultural, educational, and philosophical connections. We are linked to India through civilisation. The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and after the war, it will be even stronger and deeper," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with continued hostilities, diplomatic backchannel efforts, and international calls for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X that "the completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the steadfastness and struggle of the esteemed Hezbollah and its heroic deeds, and the unity of the Axis of Resistance."

إنَّ استكمال وترسيخَ وقف إطلاق نارٍ شاملٍ في لبنان سيكون نتيجةَ صمود ونضال حزب الله العزيز وبطولاته، ووحدةِ محور المقاومة. وعلى الولايات المتحدة أن تلتزم بالاتفاق. إنَّ المقاومةَ وإيران كيانٌ واحد، سواء في الحرب أو في وقف إطلاق النار. على أمريكا أن تتراجع عن خطأ "إسرائيل أوّلًا". https://t.co/vmhtyHUAVA — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 15, 2026

He added that "the Resistance and Iran are one and the same entity, whether in war or in a ceasefire."

Ghalibaf also urged the United States, stating that "America must back down from the mistake of 'Israel first'". (ANI)

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