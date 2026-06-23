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Home / World / Representatives of 15 countries gather in Moscow for diplomatic reception marking BRICS 20th anniversary

Representatives of 15 countries gather in Moscow for diplomatic reception marking BRICS 20th anniversary

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI): A ceremonial diplomatic reception marking the 20th anniversary of the BRICS grouping was held at the M. I. Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature in Moscow, bringing together diplomats from BRICS member states, partner countries, experts and members of the Russian public, as reported by TV BRICS.

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The reception formed one of the key events of BRICS Anniversary Week, organised by the TV BRICS International Media Network and the Library for Foreign Literature. Representatives from the embassies of India, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Uganda, Bolivia, Algeria, Cuba, Nigeria and Colombia attended the event.

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Addressing the gathering on behalf of India, which holds the BRICS Chair in 2026, Deputy Chief of the Indian Diplomatic Mission in Russia, Nikhilesh Giri, said the theme of India's presidency, "Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," reflects the belief that BRICS can effectively address common global challenges through inclusive partnerships.

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Giri said India will work with fellow BRICS members to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, disaster risk reduction, energy security and resilient supply chains. He added that India's chairmanship would also prioritise innovation by promoting start-ups, MSMEs and emerging technologies to contribute towards a more equitable world. He further emphasised India's commitment to advancing climate action, clean energy and sustainable development while respecting the national priorities of member countries.

The Indian diplomat also called for reforms of multilateral institutions, saying organisations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank should become more representative and better reflect present-day global realities.

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Library Director General Marina Zakharenko highlighted the institution's role as a bridge between cultures since its establishment in 1921 and encouraged greater cooperation between national libraries across BRICS countries.

TV BRICS Editor-in-Chief and CEO Janna Tolstikova said the grouping has expanded to ten member states while remaining committed to mutual respect, consensus, sovereign equality and openness. She noted that TV BRICS now cooperates with media partners in 34 countries, contributing to an objective global information space.

The event concluded with a cultural performance by artists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre. BRICS Anniversary Week, held from June 15 to 20 in Moscow, featured discussions on the bloc's achievements over the past two decades and its future direction, including the role of media in strengthening cooperation among member nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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