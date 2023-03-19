Reprieve for former Pak PM till March 30

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

Former Pakistan Imran Khan was asked to appear before a court on March 30 after Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal cancelled his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case on Saturday and allowed him to leave after marking his attendance.

However, there were clashes outside the judicial complex between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and the police which was the main reason for the adjournment to any further proceedings in the case. Reports said people in the judicial complex, too, faced breathing difficulties as tear gas fumes used by the police wafted inside.

In fact, reports said Imran Khan was unable to enter and his signatures were taken at the gate. There were tense moments inside the courtroom as well after the Superintendent of Police told the judge that the file had been lost. However, Imran Khan’s counsel protested and said his attendance should be taken as marked since there were several videos when he signed the file.

In between, the former Pakistan PM’s chief of staff Shibli Faraz rushed in to say that he had been manhandled by the police. The judge then ordered the police to release Shibli.