Residents stage protest in Balochistan as girls' school remains shut without teachers

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): Residents of Tarasani in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district have staged a protest over the continued closure of the locality’s only government primary school for girls, accusing the authorities of failing to provide teachers and ensure basic educational facilities, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the government girls’ primary school has allegedly remained practically non-functional for around a year because of the prolonged absence of teaching staff.

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Although the school building is still standing and students reportedly continue to reach the premises every morning with their books and school bags, no teachers are available to conduct classes.

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Parents and residents stated that the situation has effectively brought educational activities at the school to a halt, leaving dozens of girls without access to primary education.

They said many families cannot afford or manage to send their daughters to schools located far from their homes, making the local institution particularly important for children in the area.

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Residents alleged that teachers posted at the school have remained absent for a prolonged period. They also expressed frustration with the Education Department, claiming that despite reports about the teachers’ absence, authorities have failed to take meaningful action to restore the school’s functioning.

The protesters questioned the government’s repeated claims of improving education standards, saying that such announcements have little meaning for communities where even basic schooling remains unavailable.

Residents viewed the situation as another indication of serious shortcomings in the delivery and oversight of public education in remote areas, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Parents and community members appealed to local education authorities and officials in Khuzdar to intervene immediately.

They demanded that the authorities ensure the attendance of teachers assigned to the school and resume regular classes without further delay, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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