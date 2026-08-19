Baghdad [Iraq], August 19 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Wednesday said that the "resistance is now global" and called for greater cooperation among regional countries during his visit to the memorial site of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad, Iranian news agency Press TV reported.

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Ghalibaf said the site where Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed had become a symbol of the confrontation between "truth and falsehood" and credited the two commanders with helping defeat ISIS in the region.

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"The resistance is now global," Ghalibaf said, according to Press TV, adding that believers in Iran and Iraq would continue "the path of Soleimani and al-Muhandis".

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He also called for greater cooperation among countries in the region, saying, "Islamic countries in the region should go after cooperation."

Ghalibaf said his visit to Iraq was aimed at advancing cooperation among regional countries without foreign interference.

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"Relations between Iranian and Iraqi nations are historic, deep-rooted, and unbreakable," he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker added that Tehran and Baghdad would seek to strengthen security cooperation based on their ties, saying the two countries' "fates are interconnected."

As per the Press TV news report, Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation for talks with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral relations, regional developments, border security, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation.

He was received upon arrival by the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Adnan Fayhan.

During his visit, Ghalibaf is scheduled to meet senior Iraqi officials and other figures to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, border security, counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and the implementation of existing agreements.

Ahead of the visit, Ghalibaf said the relationship between Iran and Iraq was rooted in their shared experience as neighbouring countries and their support for each other during difficult periods.

"Our neighborhood is founded on brotherhood in the most difficult times, resistance to foreign interference, and a belief in the shared destiny of the two countries. This instructive past will guide our future," he said.

Ghalibaf also said the delegation would take "practical and significant steps" to strengthen the two countries' security cooperation and promote the well-being of their populations. (ANI)

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