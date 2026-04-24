‘Respect, not rhetoric’: China weighs in as Trump’s ‘hellhole’ remark triggers diplomatic row

China on Friday stepped into the escalating diplomatic controversy sparked by US President Donald Trump’s controversial social media repost referring to India and China as “hellholes”, asserting that enduring bilateral ties are built on “respect, not rhetoric”.

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Reacting to the row, Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said, “Viral words fade. Real partnerships don’t. Bilateral ties are built on respect, not rhetoric,” in a sharply worded post that underscored Beijing’s disapproval of the language used.

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The remarks add an international dimension to a controversy that has already drawn a sharp response from New Delhi. India on Thursday described the comments as “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste”, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that such characterisations do not reflect the reality of India-US relations.

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The offensive phrase appeared in a repost on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he amplified content attacking US immigration and birthright citizenship policies. The post suggested that migrants from countries like India and China exploit American laws, using the derogatory term to describe their homelands.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of both the original remarks and subsequent clarifications from US officials, but maintained that the language used was unacceptable and inconsistent with the spirit of bilateral engagement.

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Even as Washington attempted damage control by highlighting Trump’s past praise for India and his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the episode has stirred political reactions at home.

With Beijing now joining the chorus, the controversy risks adding friction to an already sensitive geopolitical moment, even as New Delhi reiterates that its ties with Washington remain anchored in mutual respect and shared strategic interests.