DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Restored American strength; settled 8 wars": US President Donald Trump

"Restored American strength; settled 8 wars": US President Donald Trump

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], December 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time), yet again reiterated his claims of resolving eight global conflicts across the world and bringing peace to West Asia by ending the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

He made the remarks in his address to the nation and said, "I restored American strength, settled 8 wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza - bringing for the first time in 3000 years' peace to the Middle East and secured the release of the hostages, both living and the dead."

Advertisement

"More than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special 'warrior dividend' before Christmas, in honor of our nation's founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776."

Advertisement

The US President also declared that would soon be nominating a new Federal Reserve chair, promising "someone who believes in lower interest rates by a lot."

Trump claimed that the U.S. is "poised for an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen." Trump said that his administration had brought down grocery prices significantly.

Advertisement

"Democrat politicians also sent the cost of groceries soaring. But we are solving that too. The price of a Thanksgiving turkey was down 33% compared to ... last year. The price of eggs is down 82% since March," he claimed.

He also addressed health care costs, and said the funding used for insurance subsidies should "go to the people" rather than to insurers.

In his speech Trump also addressed the issue of immigration, Trump singled out Minnesota, where he claimed Somali people have "taken over the economics of the state." Minnesota has the country's largest Somali-American community.

"In the end, government either serves the productive, patriotic, hardworking American citizen, or it serves those who break the laws, cheat the system and seek power and profit at the expense of our nation," he said.

Trump also invited tourists to the US for two of the big ticket events set for 2026; the FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts