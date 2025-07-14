"Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra widely appreciated in India": Jaishankar tells Chinese Vice President Han

Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and said that the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is widely appreciated in India. He extended India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency.

Known for its religious value, cultural significance, physical beauty and exciting natural environment, Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is undertaken by several people every year. It holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar said, "India supports a successful Chinese presidency at the SCO. Excellency, our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

"We have marked, Excellency, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. Continued normalization of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes."

The Government of India organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.

The Yatra had not taken place since 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent non-renewal of Yatra arrangements by the Chinese Side. Indian side had taken up the issue of resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra with the Chinese side in its diplomatic engagements.

During the meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar stated that open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important.

"The international situation, as we meet today, Excellency, is very complex. As neighboring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit," he said.

Following the talks, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. He is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for a bilateral meeting on Monday.

Jaishankar and Wang Yi last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, where both sides echoed calls for mutual trust and support. Jaishankar will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tianjin on July 15.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "EAM will visit the People's Republic of China to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) being held in Tianjin. EAM will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CFM."

This is the External Affairs Minister's first visit to China since relations soured following the deadly military clash in Galwan in 2020. Jaishankar's visit follows visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who had travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings.

Wang Yi is also expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval -- part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.

The 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in the death of soldiers on both sides. The incident sharply escalated tensions and brought bilateral ties to a historic low.

The decision to revive the SR dialogue and other dormant channels was reportedly taken during a brief exchange between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year. There have been a few glimmers of positive movement, most notably the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after nearly five years. (ANI)

