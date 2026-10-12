Kyiv [Ukraine], October 12 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday welcomed the new wave of EU sanctions package targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, calling it the "right and necessary signal" towards ending the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards EU leadership, including European Council President António Costa and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, along with the member states, for the adoption of the new sanctions package.

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"Thank you to the President of the European Council, António Costa, to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to all EU member states for adopting the new EU sanctions package against Russia's military-industrial complex," the Ukrainian President wrote in the post.

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His remarks come as European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced nearly 1,600 sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex and individuals linked to elections in occupied Ukrainian territories, asserting that sustained economic pressure on Moscow was necessary to end the war.

Zelenskyy further cited the recent attacks by Russia on Ukrainian energy infrastructure just a day after US President Donald Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between the warring nations, claiming agreement from both sides.

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The Ukrainian President defined these "terrorist air attacks" as a continuation of Russia's ill intentions against Ukrainian people and communities.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Russia does not want to agree to the energy ceasefire proposed by the United States and intends to continue its terrorist air attacks against our people and communities. Just today, the Russians attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine. Across the country, 33 people were injured. This is what happens when Russia sees the prospect of increasing revenues for its war machine," Zelenskyy said.

Denouncing the newly announced diesel deal between Russia and the US as a way for Moscow to increase its war machine, the Ukrainian President hailed the EU sanctions as necessary to send the correct signal about bringing the over four-year-long conflict to an end.

"Therefore, greater pressure on Russian entities, including those involved in the production of ballistic missiles and "Shaheds," is the right and necessary signal if we are serious about ending the Russian war. Thank you to everyone working to make peace possible through strength," he added.

Thank you to António Costa @eucopresident, Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen, and all EU member states for adopting a new EU sanctions package targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex. It is increasingly evident that Russia is unwilling to accept an energy ceasefire proposed by the United States and intends to continue its terrorist air attacks against our people and communities. Today alone, the Russians have attacked 6 energy facilities in Ukraine. 33 people were wounded across the country. This is what happens when Russia sees the prospect of higher revenues for its war machine. Therefore, more pressure on Russian entities, particularly those involved in ballistic missile and “shahed” production, is the right and indispensable signal if we are serious about ending Russia’s war. I thank everyone who is working to make peace through strength possible. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2026

Earlier, European Council Chief Antonio Costa highlighted the newly adopted sanctions listings against the Russian military-industrial complex, the single largest set of listings ever agreed by the EU, reaffirming committment towards pressurising Russia to come to the negotiating table.

In a post on X, Costa noted Ukraine's firm resolve to bring peace in the region, and extended the EU's unwavering support towards Kyiv in this direction, while making note of Russia's escalating military aggression towards Ukraine and hybrid attacks targeting EU member states.

"No one wants peace more than Ukraine. The EU stands united and unwavering in its support for Ukraine and for all efforts to bring Russia’s war of aggression to an end. Yet Russia continues to escalate, intensifying its reckless attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and its hybrid attacks targeting EU Member States," he wrote in a post on X.

"This will not go unanswered. Today, EU Member States adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex - the largest single expansion of our sanctions list since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s actions will not weaken our resolve. We will continue to step up the pressure until Russia comes to the negotiating table and demonstrates a genuine commitment to ending the war," he added.

No one wants peace more than Ukraine. The EU stands united and unwavering in its support for Ukraine and for all efforts to bring Russia’s war of aggression to an end. Yet Russia continues to escalate, intensifying its reckless attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and its hybrid attacks targeting EU Member States. This will not go unanswered. Today, EU Member States adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex - the largest single expansion of our sanctions list since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s actions will not weaken our resolve. We will continue to step up the pressure until Russia comes to the negotiating table and demonstrates a genuine commitment to ending the war. — António Costa (@eucopresident) October 12, 2026

According to a European Council press release, the bloc adopted restrictive measures against 1,569 individuals and entities, including 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals serving as chief executive officers of those companies.

The latest package brings the total number of individuals and entities listed under the EU sanctions regime supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity to nearly 4,600.

The measures specifically target mid-level suppliers that form a crucial part of Russia’s military-industrial network. These companies collectively generate an annual turnover of at least 20 billion euros and employ more than 250,000 people, according to the European Council.

The listed companies supply components used in advanced Russian weapons systems, including missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. These components include semiconductors, microcircuits, computers, communication equipment, radar systems, aviation and missile technology, explosives, ammunition, optics and navigation systems.

The EU said the measures were adopted in response to Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, particularly military operations targeting civilian infrastructure and causing suffering among the civilian population.

Under the sanctions framework, listed entities are subject to asset freezes, while individuals face travel bans to the European Union. The provision of funds or economic resources to those listed, directly or indirectly, is also prohibited. (ANI)

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