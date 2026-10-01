Rights defenders flag abuses against Baloch women at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): Concerns over human rights violations against Baloch women, girls and human rights defenders in Balochistan were raised during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, with speakers calling for independent investigations and greater protection for those advocating peacefully for rights and accountability.

Mahra Abdul Jalil of the Al Baraem Association for Charitable Work, speaking under Agenda Item 8, alleged that Baloch women and girls have been affected by enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, extrajudicial killings and restrictions on peaceful political expression.

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Jalil said Baloch women have played a prominent role in peaceful movements seeking justice and accountability, while families of those allegedly disappeared or killed continue to face emotional, social and economic hardships.

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She urged the Council to strengthen protection for the rights and public participation of Baloch women and girls and called for independent monitoring, transparent investigations and protection for those who peacefully document or challenge alleged abuses in Balochistan.

During another intervention, Diana Stephanie Dehimat of the Jssor Youth Organization also raised concerns over the situation of Baloch human rights defenders and activists.

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She referred to allegations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings and restrictions on peaceful activism, saying that women and minors were also reportedly affected.

Dehimat highlighted the case of Mahjabeen Baloch, a polio survivor, whose whereabouts she said were unknown following her reported disappearance.

She also raised concerns over the detention and prosecution of Baloch activists and referred to the case of Dr Sabiha Baloch, who she said faced pressure over her human rights work.

According to Dehimat, Sabiha Baloch's name was reportedly placed on Pakistan's Fourth Schedule, while restrictions had allegedly been imposed on her identity documents and bank account. She also referred to criminal cases against the activist.

Dehimat called on the United Nations to examine the allegations, seek information about the whereabouts of missing persons and support independent and impartial investigations. She also urged Pakistan to respect its international human rights obligations, protect human rights defenders, ensure due process and provide effective remedies to affected families.

The interventions highlighted longstanding allegations concerning enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and restrictions on political expression in Balochistan, particularly their reported impact on women, minors, activists and families of missing persons. (ANI)

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