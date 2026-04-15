Islamabad [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): A broad coalition of activists, lawyers, and civil society representatives has strongly criticised ongoing demolition drives in the Pakistani capital, accusing authorities of violating constitutional protections and disregarding judicial orders.

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In a post shared on X, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) stated that, at a meeting convened by the HRCP in Islamabad, participants urged superior court judges to uphold the Supreme Court's 2015 stay order against the summary eviction of 'Katchi Abadis' (informal settlements). They stressed that the order remains a crucial safeguard for the urban poor's right to housing.

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The call comes amid an intensified anti-encroachment campaign led by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which has targeted several settlements, including Muslim and Christian neighbourhoods, as well as historic villages such as Saidpur, Malpur, and Nurpur Shahan.

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Speakers at the meeting accused the CDA of pursuing what they described as an "anti-poor" policy, alleging that the demolitions disproportionately impact marginalised communities. They argued that the authority has failed to provide viable alternatives, pointing out that only one limited low-cost housing scheme has been introduced in the city since 2000, despite an estimated 'Katchi Abadi' population of around 500,000.

The gathering included representatives from multiple organisations, including the All-Pakistan Alliance for Katchi Abadis, the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the Awami Workers Party, and Aurat March Islamabad. Together, they demanded the formal recognition and regularisation of informal settlements, warning that forced evictions would only exacerbate the housing crisis.

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Participants emphasised that the right to housing is intrinsically linked to the right to life under Article 9 of Pakistan's Constitution. They called for an immediate halt to demolitions, strict adherence to court directives, and the implementation of due process in all eviction cases.

The HRCP and its allies cautioned that failure to address the issue through inclusive urban planning and legal protections risks deepening inequality in the capital. (ANI)

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