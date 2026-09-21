Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): Rights lawyer Michael Polak on Monday submitted an "urgent complaint" to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and other UN Special Procedures over the detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, alleging that she was unlawfully detained over her political advocacy and support for her brother, who has been incarcerated in Pakistan since August 2023.

In a post on X, Polak, a barrister specialising in public international law, international crime, human rights, strategic litigation and serious criminal offences, said he had filed the complaint "upon instructions from friends and family".

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"Upon instructions from friends and family, I have submitted an urgent complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention copied to the Special Rapporteurs on Freedom of Expression, Belief, and Association concerning the detention of Imran Khan's sister Mrs Aleema Khan. On 20 September 2026, Mrs Khan was seized from near her house in Lahore and the authorities, after first refusing to acknowledge that they had detained her, have now stated that she is being held under the draconian Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, which allows the authorities to order the detention of individuals without court approval," the post read.

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Polak further alleged that Aleema Khan had been targeted because of her support for Imran Khan and her advocacy for democracy in Pakistan.

He added that the complaint submitted to the UN argues that her detention was unlawful and arbitrary and linked to her exercise of rights to freedom of expression, belief and assembly.

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"It is clear that Mrs Aleema Khan has been targeted because of her support for her brother and because of her advocacy for democracy in Pakistan and we have submitted that her detention is unlawful and arbitrary, as it is without a proper legal basis and has taken place because of her exercise of her rights to freedom of expression, belief, and assembly, and in an attempt to dampen support for the legitimate public protest in support of Imran Khan planned for 27 September 2026," the post added.

Polak also alleged that two of Aleema's sisters were also detained after speaking out following her seizure.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention operates under the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council and has a mandate to investigate alleged cases of arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

This comes after Aleema Khan was detained in Lahore on September 20 under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, as reported by Dawn.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz ordered her detention for 30 days, while police later confirmed that she had been taken to Kot Lakhpat jail. The detention order cited concerns over public safety and maintenance of public order.

The detention came days before a September 27 protest march planned by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is seeking his release from jail. Pakistani authorities have cited public-order concerns, while PTI and members of Khan's family have challenged the detention and demanded her release.

The controversy has also widened to other members of Khan's family.

Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan alleged in posts on X that his aunts Dr Uzma and Noreen, along with cousins Shershah and Shahrez, were taken into custody after authorities entered their homes and forced them into vehicles.

"This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noureen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez have now been abducted as well," Kasim said.

"They have broken into my aunties and cousins houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated. No news has been released as to where they have been taken," he alleged.

Kasim later said the two children of Shahrez, aged four and six, were safe, but alleged that two more cousins, Azeem and Sakeenah, had also been arrested.

"Hearing news that my cousin’s children are now safe. Meanwhile, two more of my cousins have been arrested. Azeem and Sakeenah. No reasons given. No location given," he said.

The allegations have emerged amid heightened political tensions ahead of the September 27 PTI march. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has condemned Aleema's detention and demanded her release, saying the planned march would be peaceful and political.

Polak, meanwhile, called for international attention to Aleema Khan's case and urged governments and institutions to raise the issue.

"We ask you all to raise the case of Aleema Khan and her sisters wherever you are and for the international community to act for democracy in Pakistan," the lawyer said.

The developments have placed renewed scrutiny on Pakistan's use of preventive detention powers against political figures and their relatives, while the authorities maintain that Aleema Khan's detention was ordered on public-safety and public-order grounds. (ANI)

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