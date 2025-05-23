Rights watchdog slams Bangladesh ban on Awami League

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has slammed Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, for imposing a ban on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, saying the “arbitrary targeting” “fails accountability” and was suppressing the rights of the supporters of the deposed leader and her party.

“The interim government’s arbitrary targeting of former ruling party (Awami League) supporters fails accountability,” the New York-based international rights watchdog said in a press release shared on its website on Wednesday.