RIL Q1 profit jumps 78% to Rs 26.9 cr on better show by consumer businesses

India's most valuable company Reliance Industries on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the April-June quarter, reflecting a growth of 78.3 per cent over the year-ago period, driven by consumer businesses and investment sales.

Advertisement

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 26,994 crore, or Rs 19.95 per share, in April-June 2025 compared to Rs 15,138 crore earnings in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. The net profit was also 39 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter when compared to Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended on March 31.

Revenue from operations was up by 5.26 per cent to Rs 2.48 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 2.36 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Other income includes Rs 8,924 crore, being proceeds of profit from the sale of listed investments, the company stated in the filing. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continued to post an uptick in its consumer businesses — retail and telecom.

Advertisement

While Jio was helped by a rise in consumer base, the retail business delivered steady performance due to an increase in footfalls at its expanded store network.