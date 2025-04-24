DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Ring trafficking women in Israel for prostitution uncovered, three arrested

Ring trafficking women in Israel for prostitution uncovered, three arrested

A network for trafficking in women for the purpose of providing sexual services was exposed in Jerusalem, and three suspects from northern Israel were arrested.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Apr 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): A network for trafficking in women for the purpose of providing sexual services was exposed in Jerusalem, and three suspects from northern Israel were arrested.

The Israel Police said that, as part of the investigation, approximately one million Shekels (USD 275,000) in cash and property worth approximately ten million Shekels (USD 2.75 million) were seized from the suspects' possession.

The investigation began following what was described as a proactive activity by Jerusalem Police Detectives to locate brothels used to provide prostitution services in the city in violation of the law.

Advertisement

As the undercover investigation progressed, Jerusalem Police Department officers were able to uncover a network for trafficking in women, allegedly headed by the suspects, who purportedly ran a "business" that "operated systematically throughout the country, with each suspect having a defined role, from locating the women to laundering money."

When the women's identities were established, it emerged that they were foreign nationals from South America in their 20s, and it was suspected that they had been brought to Israel to engage in sexual services. After their statements were taken, the women were transferred to a shelter for victims of trafficking in women.

Advertisement

According to the suspicion, the suspects pocketed a huge fortune of millions of shekels as a result of this criminal activity. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper