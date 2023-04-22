Rishi Sunak govt in further disarray as Deputy PM Raab resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The six-month-old Government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fell into further disarray as the Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Sunak’s close ally, resigned after an official inquiry uncovered eight complaints about bullying staff members while he was Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and Justice Secretary.

Setting a dangerous precedent In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving the change. Dominic Raab, Conservative party leader

Sunak, who himself is facing an investigation, has now lost three senior allies. Cabinet Office Minister Gavin Williamson resigned in November over accusations, which he denied. Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi was sacked in January after he allegedly broke the ministerial code over his openness about his tax affairs.

In an angry resignation letter, Raab wrote, “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government. In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent.”

“It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” he added. “The probe concluded I have not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone,” he pointed out.

The report said “he acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting. It also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates”.