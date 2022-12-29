Rishi Sunak 'very concerned' over British MPs' indulgence in 'sex and heavy drinking' on foreign trips

Chandigarh, December 29
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said it is “very concerning” that MPs were reportedly met by “sex workers” in their hotel rooms and engaged in “heavy drinking” while on parliamentary trips abroad.
He expressed concern over the poor behaviour of the MPs on foreign trips, a report in The Times said.
There has been longstanding concern about the operation of APPGs, which often organise fact-finding trips for MPs abroad where there can be hospitality paid for by foreign governments or companies.
The Times reported on Wednesday that some senior government figures are concerned that MPs and peers are engaging in “sex and heavy drinking” on foreign visits, and that incriminating evidence could be used against those who are misbehaving.
As concern grows, some senior government officials fear that incriminating evidence could be used against those who are misbehaving and that politicians were leaving themselves vulnerable to blackmail because of this, says the report.
An investigation by Politico earlier this month claimed that one former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in south-east Asia, and that a former minister stayed on after official trips to pursue his “interest in women”.
