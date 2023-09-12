 River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident : The Tribune India

  • World
  • River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

Barrels carrying 600,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapse, cause environmental alert

River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool. ANI



ANI

Lisbon, September 12

Following an accident at a distillery in the small Portuguese town of Sao Lourenco do Bairro, a river of red wine was seen flowing through the streets there, the New York Post reported.

The incident happened when barrels carrying 600,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapsed.

Soon the incident went viral and the videos posted on social media showed the red liquid running down a steep hill in Sao Lourenco do Bairro on Sunday, which has a population of about 2,000,  according to New York Post.

The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool, causing an environmental alert.

Officials immediately sprang into action, trying to halt the wine before it turned the Certima river into wine. The Anadia Fire Department shut off the flood and moved it away from the river, where it ran into a nearby field, New York Post reported citing the local media.

According to firefighters, the wine flooded a basement at a residence near the distillery as well.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

3
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

4
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

5
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

6
Business

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to 7th day

7
India

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

8
India

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

9
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

10
Sports

New Zealand players' families announce World Cup squad; win hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin

It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Canada PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...

‘Soon, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own’: VK Singh

Soon, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own: VK Singh

The minister was addressing a press conference in Dausa duri...

Priyanka Gandhi to visit rain-hit areas of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury

She will be accompanied by CM Sukhu and state Congress presi...

Pakistani fans, veteran players slam their team for lacklustre performance against India Asia Cup

Pakistani fans, veteran players slam their team for lacklustre performance against India in Asia Cup

Heap praises on Indian players Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

~20 cr for solar power plants at government houses

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Renal transplant waiting drops to 2 months at PGI

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor