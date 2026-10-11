Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 11 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in an update on Sunday.

According to GACA, the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and residents of several other nationalities, including two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Some of the injured are in critical condition and are receiving medical treatment at several hospitals.

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In its statement, GACA said, “Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese.”

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"The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow His mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed," the statement added.

#Statement | Follow-up on the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. #GACA https://t.co/aTPAb8ImDx — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 10, 2026

The latest attack prompted several countries to condemn the targeting of Saudi Arabia and express solidarity with the Kingdom.

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The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the attacks, saying they targeted King Khalid International Airport and resulted in the deaths of Saudi citizens and injuries to civilians.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine strongly condemns the attacks that targeted the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and resulted in the martyrdom of several Saudi citizens and the injury of numerous civilians," the statement read.

It expressed “full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and supported measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The Ministry affirms the State of Palestine's condemnation of these attacks, declares its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and supports all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also extends the State of Palestine's sincere condolences to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—its leadership, government, and people—for the victims of these attacks, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

تدين وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين لدولة فلسطين بأشد العبارات الهجمات التي استهدفت المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، والتي طالت مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض، وأسفرت عن استشهاد عدد من المواطنين السعوديين وإصابة العديد من المدنيين. وتؤكد الوزارة ادانة دولة فلسطين لهذه الهجمات، وتعلن تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها. كما تعرب وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين عن خالص تعازي دولة فلسطين للمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، قيادة وحكومة وشعبا، بضحايا هذه الهجمات، وتتمنى الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2026

Egypt also expressed strong condemnation, describing the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and a disregard for civilian safety. It said it stood alongside Saudi Arabia in confronting the attacks.

Qatar condemned the attack, which it attributed to the Houthis, calling it a “serious violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilians and civil aviation.

The incident follows earlier attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

Following Saturday's attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Several airlines announced flight cancellations or suspensions, while the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany and Spain issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid the airport or exercise caution amid continuing security concerns.

Akasa Air extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 13, while Kuwait Airways cancelled its Riyadh-bound and return flights on Saturday due to the airport closure.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia strongly recommended that American citizens avoid King Khalid International Airport and surrounding areas, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

The British Foreign Office also advised British nationals to avoid the airport until it was secure and to monitor guidance issued by Saudi authorities.(ANI)

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